Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse

Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico of Paris Saint-Germain has been hospitalized in serious condition due to a head injury, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, the goalkeeper fell off a horse and hit his head. Doctors diagnosed him with a cranial-cerebral injury. Another version suggests that the 29-year-old Spaniard was on the ground and was struck by a horse pulling a carriage.

Rico joined PSG in September 2020 from Sevilla, with a transfer fee of six million euros. He has not played a single match in the current season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Don't miss: Ronaldo fails to win titles for the first time in his career for two consecutive years.