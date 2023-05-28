Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
Football news
Photo: Sergio Rico's Instagram/Author unknown
Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico of Paris Saint-Germain has been hospitalized in serious condition due to a head injury, as reported by Marca.
According to the source, the goalkeeper fell off a horse and hit his head. Doctors diagnosed him with a cranial-cerebral injury. Another version suggests that the 29-year-old Spaniard was on the ground and was struck by a horse pulling a carriage.
Rico joined PSG in September 2020 from Sevilla, with a transfer fee of six million euros. He has not played a single match in the current season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.
Don't miss: Ronaldo fails to win titles for the first time in his career for two consecutive years.
