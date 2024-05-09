RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Sweden vs USA prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Sweden vs USA prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Sweden vs USA prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/usahockey
Sweden Sweden
World Championships 10 may 2024, 13:20 Sweden - USA
Ostrava, Ostrava Arena
USA USA
Prediction on game Total over 5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the central match of the opening day of the Ice Hockey World Championship, the United States will face Sweden. The game will take place on Friday, May 10th, starting at 20:20 Central European Time. DailySports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Sweden

The Swedish national team is one of the top three contenders for the world title, according to bookmakers. They have brought a very strong squad to this tournament, with 18 players representing the National Hockey League. Notable players include Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson, and Elias Pettersson on defense, and Kempe, Burakovsky, and Lucas Raymond in the forward lines. Sweden has won the World Championship 11 times, with their last gold medal victory in 2018, defeating Switzerland in a shootout. In terms of preparation, Sweden has won twice and lost once in shootouts in their last three games.

USA

The United States are also considered one of the favorites for the main trophy. Like Sweden, they have brought a very strong squad to the tournament, with almost all players coming from the NHL - 21 hockey players from the strongest league. The Americans have top performers in every position, with Hughes in defense, Zegras, Gaudreau, Cozens, and Turcotte in attack, and two solid goalkeepers - LaFontaine and Knight. For the first time in several years, the USA has brought a truly star-studded team, last seen in 2019. The USA will try to win this title, which they haven't won in 64 years, with their last victory in 1960. In preparation for the tournament, America has only played one friendly match, defeating Slovakia 6-2.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In their last head-to-head match, the USA defeated Sweden in overtime with a score of 4-3.
  • The USA hasn't lost in regulation time in their last ten matches and scores at least two goals.
  • Sweden hasn't lost in regulation time in seven of their last eight matches and concedes two or fewer goals.

Sweden vs USA Prediction

The national teams of the USA and Sweden have brought excellent players to the tournament and will want to start this tournament successfully. Therefore, this game will be interesting but not necessarily intense, as there is still the entire group stage ahead, so there is no need to fear losing points in this game. In my opinion, due to this factor, this match could be very high-scoring. My bet is on a total of more than five goals in the game with odds of 1.66.

Prediction on game Total over 5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction WTA Rome 2024 Today, 08:00 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.64 Marta Kostyuk Recommended 1xBet
Kolos Kovalivka vs Zorya prediction Premier League Ukraine Today, 08:30 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Kolos Kovalivka Odds: 1.53 Zorya Bet now Linebet
Ismaily SC vs El Dakhleya prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 09:00 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.61 El Dakhleya Bet now MelBet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Royal Antwerp prediction Belgian Cup Today, 09:30 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.94 Royal Antwerp Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Smouha SC Odds: 1.79 ZED FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:18 It is known whether Enrique could be sacked by PSG after UEFA Champions League elimination Basketball news Today, 04:37 The NBA has announced the Most Valuable Player of the 2023-24 season Football news Today, 04:34 The Barcelona striker has attracted interest from close to thirty clubs from different leagues Football news Today, 04:04 He set a record. Real Madrid midfielder reaches the Champions League final for the seventh time Football news Today, 04:04 The ex-Atletico defender could return to Europe immediately after his move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:30 Liverpool striker dreams of playing for Spanish grandee Football news Today, 03:20 "We complain about the cancellation of Nacho's goal" - Real Madrid coach on Bayern's cancelled goal Basketball news Today, 02:54 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 02:31 Kane again without trophies. A famous pizzeria has already made a joke about the footballer Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024