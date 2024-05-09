Sweden vs USA prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 5 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the central match of the opening day of the Ice Hockey World Championship, the United States will face Sweden. The game will take place on Friday, May 10th, starting at 20:20 Central European Time. DailySports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Sweden

The Swedish national team is one of the top three contenders for the world title, according to bookmakers. They have brought a very strong squad to this tournament, with 18 players representing the National Hockey League. Notable players include Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson, and Elias Pettersson on defense, and Kempe, Burakovsky, and Lucas Raymond in the forward lines. Sweden has won the World Championship 11 times, with their last gold medal victory in 2018, defeating Switzerland in a shootout. In terms of preparation, Sweden has won twice and lost once in shootouts in their last three games.

USA

The United States are also considered one of the favorites for the main trophy. Like Sweden, they have brought a very strong squad to the tournament, with almost all players coming from the NHL - 21 hockey players from the strongest league. The Americans have top performers in every position, with Hughes in defense, Zegras, Gaudreau, Cozens, and Turcotte in attack, and two solid goalkeepers - LaFontaine and Knight. For the first time in several years, the USA has brought a truly star-studded team, last seen in 2019. The USA will try to win this title, which they haven't won in 64 years, with their last victory in 1960. In preparation for the tournament, America has only played one friendly match, defeating Slovakia 6-2.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In their last head-to-head match, the USA defeated Sweden in overtime with a score of 4-3.

The USA hasn't lost in regulation time in their last ten matches and scores at least two goals.

Sweden hasn't lost in regulation time in seven of their last eight matches and concedes two or fewer goals.

Sweden vs USA Prediction

The national teams of the USA and Sweden have brought excellent players to the tournament and will want to start this tournament successfully. Therefore, this game will be interesting but not necessarily intense, as there is still the entire group stage ahead, so there is no need to fear losing points in this game. In my opinion, due to this factor, this match could be very high-scoring. My bet is on a total of more than five goals in the game with odds of 1.66.