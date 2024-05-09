Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood

The 31st round match of the Saudi Premier League was played on Thursday evening in Najran, where the local Al-Okhdood hosted Al-Nassr.

The visitors were already leading by two goals by the 15th minute of the match. Marcelo Brozovic opened the scoring early on, followed by another goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. However, in the second half, the modest opponent unexpectedly fought back, scoring twice.

But Al-Nassr snatched the victory at the end of the match, with Brozovic completing his brace.

Now, the stellar Portuguese forward has already scored 33 goals in the current Pro League season, which is the best result by a significant margin.

Al-Nassr has already secured the second position, but they are trailing the first-placed Al-Hilal by 9 points with three rounds remaining.

Saudi Pro League, 31st round

Al-Okhdood - Al-Nassr - 2:3

Goals: Al-Habib, 60, Godwin, 70 - Brozovic, 7, 90, Ronaldo, 15