RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood

Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood

Football news Today, 15:59
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Photo: twitter.com/AlNassrFC

The 31st round match of the Saudi Premier League was played on Thursday evening in Najran, where the local Al-Okhdood hosted Al-Nassr.

The visitors were already leading by two goals by the 15th minute of the match. Marcelo Brozovic opened the scoring early on, followed by another goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. However, in the second half, the modest opponent unexpectedly fought back, scoring twice.

But Al-Nassr snatched the victory at the end of the match, with Brozovic completing his brace.

Now, the stellar Portuguese forward has already scored 33 goals in the current Pro League season, which is the best result by a significant margin.

Al-Nassr has already secured the second position, but they are trailing the first-placed Al-Hilal by 9 points with three rounds remaining.

Saudi Pro League, 31st round
Al-Okhdood - Al-Nassr - 2:3
Goals: Al-Habib, 60, Godwin, 70 - Brozovic, 7, 90, Ronaldo, 15

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr Al-Okhdood Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Today, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Yesterday, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Yesterday, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:59 Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood Football news Today, 15:26 Chelsea are one step away from transferring Palmeiras super talent Football news Today, 15:20 The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed Football news Today, 14:54 The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed Football news Today, 14:53 Unexpectedly. Arsenal may return a former goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:22 An unusual reason has been cited for why De Zerbi declined to take charge of Inter at the past Football news Today, 14:04 A club from Poland's second division will play in the Europa League Tennis news Today, 14:00 "My game become more unpredictable". Nadal commented his victory at the start of the Masters in Rome Basketball news Today, 13:43 The Milwaukee forward has sustained an Achilles tendon rupture and will undergo surgery Football news Today, 13:32 Bayern will bring back the coach they won the treble with
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024