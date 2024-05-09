RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed

The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed

Football news Today, 15:20
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed Photo: RFEF / Author unknown

It has been revealed how much Barcelona will have to pay in the summer for their main transfer target, Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

According to Football-Espana, the Blaugrana will have to pay a sum close to 60 million euros for the player.

Officials at Barcelona highly value Williams, who is having another excellent season at Athletic. It is noted that the Blaugrana plan to make an attempt to sign the player in the coming months.

The buyout clause for Williams in his previous contract with Athletic was 50 million euros, but when he signed an extension in December, it is now considered that his value has risen closer to 60 million.

In the current season, the 21-year-old winger has scored 7 goals and provided 16 assists in 34 matches in all competitions. Williams has also scored 2 goals in 13 games for the Spanish national team.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Athletic Club LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Today, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Yesterday, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Yesterday, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:59 Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood Football news Today, 15:26 Chelsea are one step away from transferring Palmeiras super talent Football news Today, 15:20 The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed Football news Today, 14:54 The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed Football news Today, 14:53 Unexpectedly. Arsenal may return a former goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:22 An unusual reason has been cited for why De Zerbi declined to take charge of Inter at the past Football news Today, 14:04 A club from Poland's second division will play in the Europa League Tennis news Today, 14:00 "My game become more unpredictable". Nadal commented his victory at the start of the Masters in Rome Basketball news Today, 13:43 The Milwaukee forward has sustained an Achilles tendon rupture and will undergo surgery Football news Today, 13:32 Bayern will bring back the coach they won the treble with
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024