The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed

It has been revealed how much Barcelona will have to pay in the summer for their main transfer target, Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

According to Football-Espana, the Blaugrana will have to pay a sum close to 60 million euros for the player.

Officials at Barcelona highly value Williams, who is having another excellent season at Athletic. It is noted that the Blaugrana plan to make an attempt to sign the player in the coming months.

The buyout clause for Williams in his previous contract with Athletic was 50 million euros, but when he signed an extension in December, it is now considered that his value has risen closer to 60 million.

In the current season, the 21-year-old winger has scored 7 goals and provided 16 assists in 34 matches in all competitions. Williams has also scored 2 goals in 13 games for the Spanish national team.