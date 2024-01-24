RB Leipzig wants to acquire a winger from La Liga

In recent days, representatives of RB Leipzig have taken steps to sign a winger from a Spanish club.

According to Relevo, the target is Brazilian player Luis Enrique from Real Betis. It is also mentioned that the Andalusian club is aware of interest from not only the German team but also from Bournemouth and Everton.

However, Leipzig has come forward with a concrete offer that is close to Betis's demand, valuing the player at €20 million, while Transfermarkt estimates him at €12 million. Enrique is under contract with Real Betis until the summer of 2028.

In the current season, he has played 20 matches for Real Betis, contributing with one goal and three assists. The only tournament where he hasn't registered any goal or assist is the UEFA Europa League.

Additionally, RB Leipzig is also interested in 19-year-old Bilel El-Hannoush from Belgian club Genk.