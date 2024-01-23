RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 04:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Liverpool is already preparing for the potential departure of their leader, Mohamed Salah, who attracted interest from Saudi club Al Ittihad in the summer.

As per Daily Mail reports, the Merseyside club is monitoring the progress of 19-year-old talent Bilal El Khannouss from Genk. The club believes that, in the long term, he could serve as a replacement for the Egyptian.

In addition to Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Bayer, and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on El Khannouss's development.

El Khannouss stands out as one of Africa's most promising footballers. At the age of 19, he has already earned three caps for the Moroccan national team. With Genk, he boasts 3 goals and 5 assists in 34 matches across all competitions.

Liverpool is also keeping an eye on the talent from Palmeiras, Luis Guilherme.

