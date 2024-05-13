RU RU
The goalkeeper of Real Madrid will sign a contract with the Creams until 2029

The goalkeeper of Real Madrid will sign a contract with the Creams until 2029

Football news Today, 05:44
Steven Perez
The goalkeeper of Real Madrid will sign a contract with the Creams until 2029

The Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Andriy Lunin, is prepared to extend his contract with the Royal club until 2029, as reported by Relevo.

Lunin is ready to enter into negotiations for the extension and to provide competition to the Belgian, Thibaut Courtois. Under the terms of the new agreement between Lunin and Real, the player's salary will be significantly increased. It is noted that Real initiated discussions with the goalkeeper even before Thibaut Courtois' second injury.

Representatives of Lunin and the leadership of Real are aware that in the coming months, there may be other offers from various clubs regarding the player's potential transfer. However, there is an understanding between the parties that in the event of offers from top clubs, they may be considered.

At present, certain details of the agreement between the player and the club still need to be discussed and officially signed.

Incidentally, the next week will be crucial for Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, and Lucas Vázquez. Contracts for Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić are still open, despite previous negotiations and plans made in March.

