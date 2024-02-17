RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Today, 09:26
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid. Predicted line-ups and latest news Photo from fcbarcelonanoticias.com/Author unknown

One of the pivotal matchups of the 25th round of the Spanish La Liga will be the encounter between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid.

Both teams have their own objectives this season, with Rayo Vallecano striving to maintain their place in the Spanish top division, while Real Madrid is engaged in a battle for the championship, which can be deemed successful.

Several renowned sources such as Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, and Whoscored have already speculated about the potential starting lineups for each team.

First and foremost, it's noteworthy that both teams have some absences ahead of the match.

For Rayo Vallecano, it's only Diego Mendez who is unavailable, and the participation of Pepe Chavarria remains questionable. However, Real Madrid faces significant losses prior to this match. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be without David Alaba, Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, and the participation of Antonio Rudiger and Mariano Diaz is also uncertain.

Regarding Rayo Vallecano's starting lineup, sources have some discrepancies.

Stole Dimitrievski will likely guard the goal. Alfonso Espino will play on the left in defense, while Abdul Mumin and Florian Lejeune are expected in the center. The choice for the right flank remains uncertain. According to Sofascore, Besoccer, and Whoscored, it will be Ivan Balliu, while Fotmob believes it will be Andrei Ratiu.

Similarly, there are differing opinions in midfield. Oscar Valentin will likely play in the center as the team's captain, but there are questions about the other players. Various sources suggest Pape Matar Sarr, Alvaro Garcia, Unai Lopez, Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, Kike Perez, and Jorge de Frutos.

In the attack, there are also discrepancies among sources. Besoccer and Whoscored put Sergio Camello in this position, while Sofascore and Fotmob believe that Inigo Perez will be favored by the coach.

  • Predicted Rayo Vallecano lineup:
    Dimitrievski - Espino, Mumin, Lejeune, Balliu/Ratiu - Valentin, Sarr/Garcia, Lopez/Palazon, Trejo/Perez, de Frutos/Garcia - Camello/Perez

Similarly, opinions regarding Real Madrid's lineup were diverse. It's likely that Andre Lunin will start in goal. In defense, Nacho Fernandez and Oriol Asumendi will probably be at the center, but the flanks remain unclear. Sofascore and Besoccer predict Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia, with the latter being replaced by Ferland Mendy according to Besoccer, while Whoscored doesn't include Carvajal and pairs Lucas Vazquez with Garcia.

Midfield choices are also uncertain. Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Toni Kroos are expected to start, although Fotmob replaces Kroos with Luka Modric. The forward position is also unclear. Sofascore, Fotmob, and Besoccer predict Mariano Diaz, despite doubts about his participation, while Whoscored includes Jude Bellingham, although his participation is highly unlikely.

Vinicius Junior is expected to occupy the left flank in attack, but the choice for the right remains a question. According to Sofascore, Besoccer, and Whoscored, it will be Rodrigo, while Fotmob believes it will be Joselu.

  • PredictedReal Madrid lineup:
    Lunin - Garcia/Mendy, Nacho, Asumendi, Vazquez/Carvajal - Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos/Modric, Diaz/Bellingham - Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo/Joselu

Sofascore

Fotmob

Whoscored

Reminder: The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:00 Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Football news Today, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 Spanish press reports that Kylian Mbappe has already signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid Football news Today, 15:28 "Proud of the result against this team". Pochettino commented on the draw with Mancester City Football news Today, 15:26 Liverpool and Arsenal won. How the world reacted to the draw between Man City and Chelsea Football news Today, 15:02 "Psychological uplift for competitors". Experts' opinion on the match Manchester City vs Chelsea Football news Today, 14:59 Holand's terrible match. Player ratings for the match Manchester City vs Chelsea 1:1 Football news Today, 14:38 Barcelona, ​​thanks to a late penalty, snatched victory over Celta Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:29 The draw favored Liverpool. Rodri saved Manchester City from defeat in the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 14:04 Ronaldo's goal assisted Al Nassr in overcoming Al-Fateh Football news Today, 14:03 Too much. Guardiola was furious after conceding a goal against Chelsea
Sport Predictions
MMA Today Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 MMA Today Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football 18 feb 2024 Lazio vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024