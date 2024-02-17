Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid. Predicted line-ups and latest news

One of the pivotal matchups of the 25th round of the Spanish La Liga will be the encounter between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid.

Both teams have their own objectives this season, with Rayo Vallecano striving to maintain their place in the Spanish top division, while Real Madrid is engaged in a battle for the championship, which can be deemed successful.

Several renowned sources such as Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, and Whoscored have already speculated about the potential starting lineups for each team.

First and foremost, it's noteworthy that both teams have some absences ahead of the match.

For Rayo Vallecano, it's only Diego Mendez who is unavailable, and the participation of Pepe Chavarria remains questionable. However, Real Madrid faces significant losses prior to this match. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be without David Alaba, Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, and the participation of Antonio Rudiger and Mariano Diaz is also uncertain.

Regarding Rayo Vallecano's starting lineup, sources have some discrepancies.

Stole Dimitrievski will likely guard the goal. Alfonso Espino will play on the left in defense, while Abdul Mumin and Florian Lejeune are expected in the center. The choice for the right flank remains uncertain. According to Sofascore, Besoccer, and Whoscored, it will be Ivan Balliu, while Fotmob believes it will be Andrei Ratiu.

Similarly, there are differing opinions in midfield. Oscar Valentin will likely play in the center as the team's captain, but there are questions about the other players. Various sources suggest Pape Matar Sarr, Alvaro Garcia, Unai Lopez, Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, Kike Perez, and Jorge de Frutos.

In the attack, there are also discrepancies among sources. Besoccer and Whoscored put Sergio Camello in this position, while Sofascore and Fotmob believe that Inigo Perez will be favored by the coach.

Predicted Rayo Vallecano lineup:

Dimitrievski - Espino, Mumin, Lejeune, Balliu/Ratiu - Valentin, Sarr/Garcia, Lopez/Palazon, Trejo/Perez, de Frutos/Garcia - Camello/Perez

Similarly, opinions regarding Real Madrid's lineup were diverse. It's likely that Andre Lunin will start in goal. In defense, Nacho Fernandez and Oriol Asumendi will probably be at the center, but the flanks remain unclear. Sofascore and Besoccer predict Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia, with the latter being replaced by Ferland Mendy according to Besoccer, while Whoscored doesn't include Carvajal and pairs Lucas Vazquez with Garcia.

Midfield choices are also uncertain. Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Toni Kroos are expected to start, although Fotmob replaces Kroos with Luka Modric. The forward position is also unclear. Sofascore, Fotmob, and Besoccer predict Mariano Diaz, despite doubts about his participation, while Whoscored includes Jude Bellingham, although his participation is highly unlikely.

Vinicius Junior is expected to occupy the left flank in attack, but the choice for the right remains a question. According to Sofascore, Besoccer, and Whoscored, it will be Rodrigo, while Fotmob believes it will be Joselu.

Predicted Real Madrid lineup:

Lunin - Garcia/Mendy, Nacho, Asumendi, Vazquez/Carvajal - Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos/Modric, Diaz/Bellingham - Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo/Joselu

Reminder: The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:00 Central European Time.