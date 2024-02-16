Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The Sunday program of the 25th round of the Spanish championship will kick off with a match in Madrid, where Rayo Vallecano will clash with Real at the Campo de Vallecas arena. Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Rayo Vallecano

Ahead of the encounter with Madrid's Real, the giants approach amidst catastrophic results in the league. Last weekend, Rayo Vallecano suffered a 1-2 defeat to Mallorca away from home, marking their third consecutive loss under Francisco's leadership. Interestingly, in the match against the Islanders, as with Sevilla the previous round, the "Bees" displayed superior gameplay and did not deserve to lose.

At present, Rayo occupies a modest 14th position in the La Liga table, with a seven-point gap separating them from the relegation zone. Surprisingly, Rayo Vallecano has accumulated more points away from home than in their own fortress. In 11 home matches, the giants have managed only one victory.

Real Madrid

For a considerable duration in the championship, Real Madrid engaged in a battle with Girona for the top spot and seemingly emerged victorious. In the previous round, the "Los Blancos" dealt a knockout blow to their direct competitor at the Santiago Bernabéu, netting four unanswered goals against Girona.

This victory extended their lead by six points, instilling confidence ahead of the Champions League playoffs. Notably, their away fixture against a formidable Leipzig ended in victory (1-0). Real must extend gratitude to their goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who notched up 9 saves. On the road, the "Blancos" have suffered only one defeat in La Liga, emerging victorious on 9 occasions.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Real Madrid failed to defeat the giants in their home match, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

Last season, the teams exchanged victories with a 3-2 win for Rayo Vallecano at their home ground and a 2-1 win for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid is in good form and should emerge victorious against the giants this time. Our prediction is a "Real Madrid Win" with odds of 1.66.