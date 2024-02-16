Luton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Win Manchester United Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The Sunday program of the 25th round of the English championship will conclude with a match at Kenilworth Road, where Luton will face Manchester United. Will the Red Devils encounter any difficulties in this encounter? Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Luton

The Hatters are engaged in a battle for survival and currently occupy the 17th position in the league table, with 20 points to their name. Everton is hot on the heels of Rob Edwards' side, trailing by just one point. Last weekend, Luton hosted Sheffield United at home and, despite being favored by bookmakers, unexpectedly suffered a 1-3 defeat.

For Luton, this loss marked their second in the last five matches, with only one victory during this period. In 12 home matches, Rob Edwards' proteges have managed just three wins alongside seven defeats.

Manchester United

The Mancunians endured a dismal autumn in the Champions League, failing to secure a spot in the playoffs of any competition. Matters in the league aren't unfolding as desired by the management and supporters either. After 24 rounds, Manchester United sits in a modest sixth position in the league table. With 41 points to their credit, they trail Aston Villa by five points.

In the previous round, Erik ten Hag's side secured a crucial away victory against Aston Villa (2-1). This win marked Manchester United's third consecutive victory in the Premier League, during which they remain unbeaten in four matches. However, the Red Devils have struggled to maintain consistency in away matches in the EPL. In 12 away games, Manchester United have recorded six victories and suffered five defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Manchester United narrowly defeated Luton at Old Trafford with a scoreline of 1-0.

In a previous Cup encounter, Manchester United emerged victorious with a commanding 3-0 win.

Only in two out of the last five encounters between these teams has there been a bet on "Both Teams to Score."

Luton vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United appears to have gained momentum and should secure three points in this encounter. Our prediction is a "Manchester United Win" with odds of 1.83.