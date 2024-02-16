Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Win Brighton Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the encounters on Sunday's matchday within the 25th round of the English Premier League will take place at Bramall Lane, where the local Sheffield United will host Brighton. Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Sheffield United

Under the tutelage of Chris Wilder, the team returned to the elite division after a brief hiatus, finishing second in the Championship behind Burnley. It appears increasingly likely that this formidable duo will face relegation from the EPL at season's end. Presently, their seven-point deficit to Luton, currently occupying the 17th spot, is indicative of their plight. Notably, Sheffield United played away against Luton in the previous round, where they unexpectedly clinched a 3-1 victory. This win halted their winless streak in the English league, which had persisted since early December, spanning eight matches.

Brighton

Last season, the Seagulls concluded their campaign in a historically high sixth position, earning a ticket to European competitions. In the Europa League, Graham Potter's side showcased commendable performances, clinching their group, yet additional fixtures led to player fatigue and inconsistent results. Consequently, Brighton currently occupies only the ninth spot. During the previous weekend, Albion contested an away fixture against Tottenham, succumbing to a 1-2 defeat. The Seagulls could have hoped for more, having scored first from a penalty early in the match, yet Spurs not only equalized but also snatched victory in the 90+6th minute. This defeat marked the second consecutive loss for Potter's squad in the last three EPL fixtures.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Not long ago, Sheffield United suffered a 2-5 defeat to Brighton in a home cup fixture.

This outcome is atypical for this fixture in terms of goal scoring, as in the preceding five encounters, only 1-2 goals were scored.

Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction

The victory over Luton in the previous round was largely unexpected, and another triumph for the Blades seems doubtful. We believe that in this match, it is prudent to opt for a "Brighton Win" with odds of 1.67.