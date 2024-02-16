RU RU NG NG
Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction
Championship England 17 feb 2024, 10:00 Leicester - Middlesbrough
England, Leicester, King Power Stadium
Leicester will host their 33rd Championship match on Saturday evening at King Power Stadium, where they will face Middlesbrough. Will there be any obstacles for the Foxes in this encounter? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Leicester

It is highly unlikely that anything will prevent Enzo Maresca's team from playing in the elite division next season. Leicester is currently topping the table and is 12 points ahead of their nearest competitor, Leeds. In the previous round, Leicester hosted Sheffield Wednesday and secured a two-goal lead in the first half, comfortably extending it after the break to clinch victory. This win marked the Foxes' fourth consecutive victory in the championship, while their unbeaten streak stands at five matches. Leicester suffered two home defeats in the autumn - to Leeds and Hull, winning 13 out of 16 matches.

Middlesbrough

The Smoggies are solid mid-table contenders in the Championship. The team seems to have played out their season, having resolved all their issues. Closing the gap to the top six will be challenging - while trailing by seven points might not seem overly critical, it's hard to believe in such a swift ascent given the tightness of the table. Moreover, Middlesbrough's recent results clearly indicate that the team is not performing at its best. Midweek saw Middlesbrough lose to Preston away (1-2), followed by a home defeat to Bristol City (1-2) over the weekend. These are precisely the teams you need to beat if you dream of promotion. Overall, Michael Carrick's team has been unable to win in four consecutive matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Middlesbrough is one of the teams that defeated Leicester this season. The first-leg match ended in a well-deserved 1-0 victory for Boro.
  • Middlesbrough has not defeated Leicester away since September 2001. In the seven subsequent matches at King Power Stadium, Leicester has secured three victories.

Leicester vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Bookmakers consider Leicester as favorites, offering a very decent odds of 1.62 for a home win. Moreover, the visitors will be without five players due to injuries. Therefore, we believe it's worth betting on a "Leicester Victory."

