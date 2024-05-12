RU RU
The title fate is once again in the hands of Man City. Schedule of final matches of two contenders

Football news Today, 14:31
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
The English Premier League season is entering its final stretch, with most teams having just one match left to play. The title race remains alive, with Arsenal and Manchester City once again in contention for the trophy.

In the league table, there is just one point separating Arsenal and Manchester City. Arsenal currently holds the edge over their rivals. However, Manchester City not only has their final match of the season but also a rescheduled game from Matchday 34. Guardiola's side will face Tottenham in London on Tuesday, May 14th, and host West Ham on the following Sunday. On the same day, Arsenal will play Everton in London.

The destiny of the title is once again in Manchester City's hands. They only need to win their remaining two matches, a task that seems quite achievable. Interestingly, City could secure their fourth consecutive championship, a feat unmatched since the inception of the Premier League.

Arsenal's calendar at the end of the EPL 2023/2024 season

  • 19.05 Everton (h)

Manchester City's calendar at the end of the EPL 2023/2024 season

  • 14.05 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
  • 19.05 West Ham United (h)
Football news Today, 14:31 The title fate is once again in the hands of Man City. Schedule of final matches of two contenders
