The goalkeeper of Athletico Paranaense denied rumors of his transfer to Inter
Football news Today, 15:18
Photo: ua.tribuna.com/ Author unknown
The goalkeeper of Athletico Paranaense, Bento Krepski, has refuted rumors of his purported transfer to Inter Milan.
"I am proud of Inter's interested in me, but there are no agreements in place. It's just rumoring," - said Bento.
Bento is a product of the Athletico Paranaense academy and has spent his entire career at the club. He has played 159 matches, including 57 clean sheets, and has conceded 159 goals.
Additionally, this year, the 24-year-old goalkeeper made his debut for the Brazilian national team and has been included in the squad for the upcoming Copa America. According to Transfermarkt, his transfer value is €13 million.
