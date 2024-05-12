RU RU
"Arsenal growth fo the last 12 months". Experts' comments on the match at Old Trafford

Football news Today, 14:04
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford in the 37th round of the Premier League. The Gunners secured a narrow victory thanks to Leandro Trossard's goal.

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson, now a Sky Sports expert, noted that the Gunners secured a victory too easily at Old Trafford.

“I thought they [Arsenal] played in second gear. Very disappointed with Man Utd – I don’t think they done enough at all. Arsenal will never have an easier game than that, to be honest. It was too easy and they didn’t play well at all.

I didn’t really think they [Arsenal] controlled the game. Man Utd had enough of the ball around the box – if they had that final pass or Garnacho had got his head up a few times or picked the right pass but they ran out of ideas. I thought they done a job and that’s what you’ve got to do at the end of the season. The goal difference will be irrelevant now. It’s a good win where Arsenal don’t usually win.”

United legend Roy Keane, in a comment for Sky Sports, expressed his disappointment with Manchester United's performance.

"The disappointment for me in the last half an hour was United. Arsenal have come to Old Trafford over the years and found it difficult, but I bet Arsenal couldn't believe how bad United were.

“Whatever bits of possession they had, the end product and lack of quality - you talk about the great teams United had over the years, the players they've had. That last half an hour, decision-making, nobody digging anybody out, making mistakes, falling over, not putting demands on each other. That United team there... they're so bad.”

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville, speaking to Sky Sports, highlighted Arsenal's progress under Mikel Arteta's coaching.

"When you're in the position Arsenal are in, everybody - Mikel Arteta, the party, us - say do your job. A clean sheet and win at Old Trafford has never been easy. But confirmation and validation of this team's mental strength. The growth fo the last 12 months.

They live in hope that their north London rivals Tottenham can help them on Tuesday night..."

The Gunners retained the top spot, edging past Man City by 1 point. However, the Citizens still have a game in hand. In the final round, Mikel Arteta's side will face Everton.

Arsenal Manchester United Premier League England
