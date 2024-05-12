RU RU
"Without seven key players, we compete with the best." Ten Hag commented on the defeat to Arsenal

Football news Today, 14:38
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag commented on the defeat to Arsenal (0:1) in the 37th round of the Premier League.

The Gunners secured victory at Old Trafford thanks to a goal from Leandro Trossard.

"We can face the fans, on Monday we definitely couldn't face them, but you can see the fans are behind us. Today, we gave it back to them. That should be the standard.

Attitude, always starts with the right attitude. That's what we have to build during the week. Matchday, you have to be spot on. Today we did. When you're missing seven starting players, we are competitive with one of the best teams in the league. It's about execution, when you don't have the right attitude, when you don't have the right press, it makes it easy for any opponent.

That situation is a midfielder making a small mistake, that has hard consequences. For a United player, every game is a final. You have to perform to win every game. You should realise this.

The fans understand where they are. If we have so many injuries, especially in key areas, you don't get what you deserve. The fans are behind us, that's why they are with us. We are United. We have strong bond and hopefully we can pay them back in the future", quotes ten Hag Sky Sports.

Manchester United currently occupies the eighth position in the Premier League table. Ten Hag's team trails the final European qualification spot by 3 points. The Mancunians have two more matches to play in the championship, aside from the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

