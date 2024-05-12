RU RU
Manchester United repeated their club's anti-record after the defeat to Arsenal

Football news Today, 14:21
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
After the defeat to Arsenal, Manchester United repeated their club's anti-record Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United suffered a 0:1 defeat against Arsenal at their home ground in the 37th round of the Premier League.

This marked their ninth loss at Old Trafford in all competitions this season, equalling their highest number of home defeats in a single campaign, previously achieved in the seasons 1920-21, 1930-31, 1933-34, and 1962-63.

On May 15th, under Erik ten Hag's management, the team will host Newcastle at their home stadium. A defeat in this fixture would set a new club record for the Red Devils.

Currently occupying the eighth position in the Premier League table, Manchester United trails the final European qualification spot by three points. They have two more matches remaining in the league, in addition to the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

