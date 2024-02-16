RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Plymouth vs Leeds prediction
Plymouth Plymouth
Championship England 17 feb 2024, 07:30 Plymouth - Leeds
-
- : -
England, Plymouth, Home Park
Leeds Leeds
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(+1,5)
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The Saturday program of the 33rd round of the Championship will kick off with a match at "Home Park," where the local Plymouth will host Leeds. We present to your attention a prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Plymouth

"The Pilgrims" cannot boast of stable performance in the current season and after the 31st round, they occupy only the 15th place in the standings. Plymouth is eight points clear of the relegation zone, so there is a reserve of strength in Ian Foster's team. The main thing is to score points and not to squander them, as happened in the last round. The "Green Army" hosted one of the leaders, Coventry, and led 2-1, but conceded in the sixth compensated minute. It is worth noting that Plymouth has not lost at home in nine matches of the championship - since October 2023. By the way, Leeds also managed to win in the FA Cup here only in extra time (1:4).

Leeds

For Daniel Farke's team, this will be the second match against the "Pilgrims" this month. And if a draw in the Cup did not become a catastrophe, then losing points in the upcoming match may lead to Leeds dropping to the second place in the standings. At the moment, the "Whites" are two points ahead of Southampton, and the "Saints" are eagerly awaiting Leeds' missteps. But will they wait? In the middle of the week, Daniel Farke's team demolished Swansea away with a score of 4-0. This victory extended Leeds' winning streak to seven matches, so the "Peacocks" are currently in excellent form.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings:

  • In the last five head-to-head matches between these teams, there has been a bet on "Both teams to score."
  • Plymouth has been unable to beat this opponent at home for 34 years, while Leeds has won three times in regular time.

Plymouth vs LeedsPrediction

Bookmakers believe in Leeds' victory in this match. The odds for a win by the "Peacocks" are 1.49. On the other hand, Plymouth is very strong at home. I don't think the "Pilgrims" will allow another heavy defeat, as was the case in the Cup. Our prediction is "Plymouth to win with a handicap (+1.5)" with odds of 1.70.

Prediction on game W1(+1,5)
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia prediction Premier League Kenya 17 feb 2024, 08:00 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Nairobi City Stars Odds: 1.61 Gor Mahia Recommended 1xBet
Darmstadt vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Darmstadt Odds: 1.76 VfB Stuttgart Bet now MelBet
Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.65 Union Berlin Bet now MelBet
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 Borussia Dortmund Recommended 1xBet
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 17 feb 2024, 10:00 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.74 Elena Rybakina Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024