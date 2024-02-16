Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+1,5) Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The Saturday program of the 33rd round of the Championship will kick off with a match at "Home Park," where the local Plymouth will host Leeds. We present to your attention a prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Plymouth

"The Pilgrims" cannot boast of stable performance in the current season and after the 31st round, they occupy only the 15th place in the standings. Plymouth is eight points clear of the relegation zone, so there is a reserve of strength in Ian Foster's team. The main thing is to score points and not to squander them, as happened in the last round. The "Green Army" hosted one of the leaders, Coventry, and led 2-1, but conceded in the sixth compensated minute. It is worth noting that Plymouth has not lost at home in nine matches of the championship - since October 2023. By the way, Leeds also managed to win in the FA Cup here only in extra time (1:4).

Leeds

For Daniel Farke's team, this will be the second match against the "Pilgrims" this month. And if a draw in the Cup did not become a catastrophe, then losing points in the upcoming match may lead to Leeds dropping to the second place in the standings. At the moment, the "Whites" are two points ahead of Southampton, and the "Saints" are eagerly awaiting Leeds' missteps. But will they wait? In the middle of the week, Daniel Farke's team demolished Swansea away with a score of 4-0. This victory extended Leeds' winning streak to seven matches, so the "Peacocks" are currently in excellent form.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings:

In the last five head-to-head matches between these teams, there has been a bet on "Both teams to score."

Plymouth has been unable to beat this opponent at home for 34 years, while Leeds has won three times in regular time.

Plymouth vs LeedsPrediction

Bookmakers believe in Leeds' victory in this match. The odds for a win by the "Peacocks" are 1.49. On the other hand, Plymouth is very strong at home. I don't think the "Pilgrims" will allow another heavy defeat, as was the case in the Cup. Our prediction is "Plymouth to win with a handicap (+1.5)" with odds of 1.70.