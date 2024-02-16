Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1,0) Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 22nd round of the German Bundesliga will be played at the "Red Bull Arena," where the local Leipzig will host Borussia Monchengladbach. Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Leipzig

It can now be confidently stated that Marco Rose's team has faltered since the winter break in the Bundesliga. Three consecutive defeats against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen, and Stuttgart, with a slight glimmer of hope in the form of a victory over Union Berlin, followed by another setback away to Augsburg. If the "Bulls" had overcome Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League, one could have attributed the recent struggles to preparations for the Champions League playoffs. However, in the home match against Real Madrid, Andriy Lunin emerged, thwarting the hosts' attempts. As a result, with a 0-1 home loss, the "Bulls" have minimized their chances of progressing to the next round. It seems they must refocus on Bundesliga affairs, where Leipzig currently sits in fifth place and will, at best, be battling for a top-four finish.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Meanwhile, the Gladbach club has demonstrated a rather mediocre level of football throughout the season. Not surprisingly, after 21 matches, the "Foals" are positioned only 13th, six points above the relegation zone. In recent Bundesliga rounds, Gerardo Seoane's team has struggled to secure three points. For instance, last weekend, Borussia failed to break down the defenses of the clear underdogs, Darmstadt (0-0). Before that, they suffered defeats against Bayern Munich (1-3) and Augsburg (1-2), as well as miraculously earning a point away to Bayer Leverkusen (0-0). It's worth noting that in 10 away matches, the "Foals" have managed only one victory, with five defeats.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

The "Bulls" defeated Borussia Monchengladbach in the away match of the first round with a score of 1-0, marking Leipzig's second consecutive victory.

Only one out of the last six matches did not meet the criteria of "Total over 2.5."

Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Does Borussia Monchengladbach have their own Andriy Lunin? Perhaps, but the disgruntled "Bulls" will likely seize this match with full force, and the defense of the "Foals" will have a tough time. It's far from certain that their goalkeeper will bail them out again, as in the game against Bayer Leverkusen. Our bet is "Leipzig to win with a victory (-1.0)" with odds of 1.59.