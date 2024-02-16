Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 22nd round of the German Bundesliga will take place on Saturday at the "Volkswagen Arena," where the local Wolfsburg will face Borussia Dortmund. Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Wolfsburg

The "Wolves" are experiencing one of their worst seasons in recent memory, as previously the team consistently battled for European qualification, whereas now they find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone. After 21 matches, Niko Kovac's side has accumulated 23 points, which is seven points more than Cologne, who are currently in 16th place. However, recent results suggest that the "Wolves" are unlikely to be in the race for European qualification at the end of the season. Going into the game against Dortmund, Niko Kovac's side is coming off an away defeat to Union Berlin (0-1). This result extended Wolfsburg's winless streak to six matches.

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic's team could have been competing for the silver salad bowl, but an unfortunate run of form towards the end of last year dealt a blow to the ambitions of the "yellow-blacks." Dortmund intensified their efforts to improve their league position after the winter break, and they have been quite successful in doing so. In the previous round, the "Bumblebees" hosted Freiburg and secured a 3-0 victory. This win marked their fourth victory in the last five Bundesliga matches, with just one draw away to Heidenheim (0-0). Currently, Dortmund sits in fourth place with 40 points after 21 matches, three points ahead of Leipzig, but catching up to the leaders Bayer and Bayern seems unlikely for the "Bumblebees."

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

In the first round, Borussia Dortmund defeated Wolfsburg at home with a score of 1-0.

In the last five encounters between these teams, Dortmund emerged victorious in four instances.

Wolfsburg defeated Dortmund in their last home match in November 2022, but prior to that, they had lost seven times.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

It seems that once again, the visitors are more likely to succeed. Wolfsburg appears uncertain, and they have been unable to secure a victory in their own fortress for four consecutive matches. Our bet is "Borussia Dortmund to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.60.