Verona vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Win Juventus Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 25th round of the Italian Serie A will take place on Saturday at the "Marcantonio Bentegodi" stadium, where the local Verona will face Juventus. Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Verona

The "mastiffs" are once again forced to battle for their stay in the elite Italian division. It's worth recalling that in the previous Serie A campaign, the "yellow-blues" defeated Spezia 3-1 in the playoff for the right to remain in the top flight. Now Verona risks relegation to Serie B without any additional matches, as their fortunes are rather mediocre. Despite starting with wins against Empoli and Roma, Verona failed to secure a victory in the subsequent 14 matches. Currently, Verona occupies the 18th position in the league table, with 19 points to their name. This is one point less than Sassuolo. In the previous round, Verona played to a draw in an away match against Monza (0-0).

Juventus

For a considerable period, Juventus was trailing behind Inter Milan, but due to a series of setbacks in recent matches, the "zebras" have virtually eliminated any intrigue in the battle for the league title. The current gap between Massimiliano Allegri's team and the "nerazzurri" is a significant seven points, not to mention that the Milanese side still has a game in hand. Following their defeat in the pivotal clash against Inter (0-1), Juventus hosted Udinese in the previous round and managed to lose 0-1 at home. It's noteworthy that away from home, Massimiliano Allegri's side has secured 8 victories and suffered two defeats in 12 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

In the first round, Juventus encountered major difficulties in their home game against Verona. The winning goal for the "zebras" was scored only in the 90+8th minute.

This victory marked the fourth consecutive win for Juventus.

In the four mentioned matches, the bet on "Total under 2.5" was played.

Verona vs Juventus Prediction

If Juventus were to falter even in the match against Verona, it's difficult to imagine what awaits the team upon their return to Turin. It's high time for the "zebras" to get their act together, so our bet is "Juventus to win" with odds of 1.71.