RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Verona vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Verona vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Verona vs Juventus prediction
Verona Verona
Serie A Italy 17 feb 2024, 12:00 Verona - Juventus
-
- : -
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
Juventus Juventus
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Juventus
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 25th round of the Italian Serie A will take place on Saturday at the "Marcantonio Bentegodi" stadium, where the local Verona will face Juventus. Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Verona

The "mastiffs" are once again forced to battle for their stay in the elite Italian division. It's worth recalling that in the previous Serie A campaign, the "yellow-blues" defeated Spezia 3-1 in the playoff for the right to remain in the top flight. Now Verona risks relegation to Serie B without any additional matches, as their fortunes are rather mediocre. Despite starting with wins against Empoli and Roma, Verona failed to secure a victory in the subsequent 14 matches. Currently, Verona occupies the 18th position in the league table, with 19 points to their name. This is one point less than Sassuolo. In the previous round, Verona played to a draw in an away match against Monza (0-0).

Juventus

For a considerable period, Juventus was trailing behind Inter Milan, but due to a series of setbacks in recent matches, the "zebras" have virtually eliminated any intrigue in the battle for the league title. The current gap between Massimiliano Allegri's team and the "nerazzurri" is a significant seven points, not to mention that the Milanese side still has a game in hand. Following their defeat in the pivotal clash against Inter (0-1), Juventus hosted Udinese in the previous round and managed to lose 0-1 at home. It's noteworthy that away from home, Massimiliano Allegri's side has secured 8 victories and suffered two defeats in 12 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • In the first round, Juventus encountered major difficulties in their home game against Verona. The winning goal for the "zebras" was scored only in the 90+8th minute.
  • This victory marked the fourth consecutive win for Juventus.
  • In the four mentioned matches, the bet on "Total under 2.5" was played.

Verona vs Juventus Prediction

If Juventus were to falter even in the match against Verona, it's difficult to imagine what awaits the team upon their return to Turin. It's high time for the "zebras" to get their act together, so our bet is "Juventus to win" with odds of 1.71.

Prediction on game Win Juventus
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.82 Golden State Warriors Recommended MelBet
Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.6 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Western United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 16 feb 2024, 03:45 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 3.04 Newcastle Jets Bet now MelBet
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.59 Magdeburg Recommended MelBet
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Greuther Fuerth Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024