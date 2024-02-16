RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Napoli vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Napoli vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
SSC Napoli vs Genoa prediction
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Serie A Italy 17 feb 2024, 09:00 SSC Napoli - Genoa
-
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Genoa Genoa
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,0
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Italian Championship will be played on Saturday in Naples, where at the "Stadio Diego Armando Maradona" the local Napoli will host Genoa. Will Napoli manage to secure maximum points in this encounter? Here's the predictionfor this match from Dailysports experts.

Napoli

Under Walter Mazzarri's guidance in the current Serie A campaign, Napoli presents a pale shadow of their former selves. The resignation of the previous coach has not significantly aided the Neapolitans. Napoli still resides in mid-table, without much hope of qualifying for the Champions League, although they have not dropped out of the race for European football just yet. The gap to Roma, who are in sixth position, is only three points. Last weekend, Napoli suffered a 0-1 defeat to Milan away. This defeat marked their second loss in the last five Serie A matches. Complicating matters is the fact that the Neapolitans will soon have to compete on several fronts, as the Champions League playoffs loom.

Genoa

The "Grifoni" have built a solid buffer from the relegation zone and feel very confident, establishing themselves as a strong mid-table team in Serie A. With 29 points accumulated after 24 rounds, the "red-blues" are ten points clear of the relegation zone occupied by Verona. However, Genoa's recent results have not been particularly inspiring. For example, last weekend Alberto Gilardino's side faced Atalanta at home and suffered a heavy defeat with a score of 1-4. This result ended Genoa's unbeaten streak in Serie A, which had lasted for eight matches. It's worth mentioning that Genoa hasn't lost in four consecutive away Serie A games.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • In the first round, the teams played to a 2-2 draw, although prior to that, Napoli had won two consecutive matches.
  • In the last six encounters between these teams, the bet on "Total over 2.5" has consistently come through.
  • Napoli hasn't lost to Genoa in Naples since February 22, 2009, winning nine out of 13 matches played since then.

Napoli vs Genoa Prediction

Matches in Naples this season can often deviate from expectations, but one thing that is certain is the abundance of goals. Only in three out of eleven home games has the "Total over 2.5" bet failed to materialize.Our bet here is "Total over 2.0" with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 2,0
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.82 Golden State Warriors Recommended MelBet
Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.6 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Western United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 16 feb 2024, 03:45 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 3.04 Newcastle Jets Bet now MelBet
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.59 Magdeburg Recommended MelBet
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Greuther Fuerth Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024