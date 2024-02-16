Napoli vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,0 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Italian Championship will be played on Saturday in Naples, where at the "Stadio Diego Armando Maradona" the local Napoli will host Genoa. Will Napoli manage to secure maximum points in this encounter? Here's the predictionfor this match from Dailysports experts.

Napoli

Under Walter Mazzarri's guidance in the current Serie A campaign, Napoli presents a pale shadow of their former selves. The resignation of the previous coach has not significantly aided the Neapolitans. Napoli still resides in mid-table, without much hope of qualifying for the Champions League, although they have not dropped out of the race for European football just yet. The gap to Roma, who are in sixth position, is only three points. Last weekend, Napoli suffered a 0-1 defeat to Milan away. This defeat marked their second loss in the last five Serie A matches. Complicating matters is the fact that the Neapolitans will soon have to compete on several fronts, as the Champions League playoffs loom.

Genoa

The "Grifoni" have built a solid buffer from the relegation zone and feel very confident, establishing themselves as a strong mid-table team in Serie A. With 29 points accumulated after 24 rounds, the "red-blues" are ten points clear of the relegation zone occupied by Verona. However, Genoa's recent results have not been particularly inspiring. For example, last weekend Alberto Gilardino's side faced Atalanta at home and suffered a heavy defeat with a score of 1-4. This result ended Genoa's unbeaten streak in Serie A, which had lasted for eight matches. It's worth mentioning that Genoa hasn't lost in four consecutive away Serie A games.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

In the first round, the teams played to a 2-2 draw, although prior to that, Napoli had won two consecutive matches.

In the last six encounters between these teams, the bet on "Total over 2.5" has consistently come through.

Napoli hasn't lost to Genoa in Naples since February 22, 2009, winning nine out of 13 matches played since then.

Napoli vs Genoa Prediction

Matches in Naples this season can often deviate from expectations, but one thing that is certain is the abundance of goals. Only in three out of eleven home games has the "Total over 2.5" bet failed to materialize.Our bet here is "Total over 2.0" with odds of 1.60.