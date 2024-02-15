Celta vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Win Barcelona Odds: 1.89 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Spanish Championship will be played on Saturday in Vigo, where local Celta will host Barcelona at the "Estadio Balaidos". Here is the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Celta

In the current season, the "celestial ones" are forced to fight for survival. At the moment, Rafael Benitez's team occupies the 17th place in the standings of the Spanish championship. In 24 matches, the "Celts" have only accumulated 20 points, winning only four matches. The gap from the relegation zone is minimal, just three points, so the battle to retain their status is still ahead for Celta. This is especially evident when looking at the team's recent results. For example, in the last round, Rafael Benitez's wards lost 2-3 to Getafe away. This defeat was already the third in the last five matches of La Liga, with only one victory over Osasuna (3-0).

Barcelona

It is worth acknowledging that Barcelona is also having an overtly weak season. Of course, "weak" in terms of the usual expectations from the Xavi-led team. The Catalan club often suffers setbacks, leading to direct competitors in the race for the gold medals increasing their lead. For example, in the previous round, Barcelona hosted Granada and only managed a 3-3 draw. Several rounds earlier, the "blaugranas" were defeated 3-5 by Villarreal at the "Camp Nou". Moreover, this defeat to the "submarine" came immediately after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao. This series of failures has not only led to Real Madrid pulling ahead by 10 points but also to Xavi's departure this summer. Ahead for the "blaugranas" are matches in the Champions League against Napoli.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

In the first round, Barcelona defeated Celta at the "Camp Nou" with some difficulty, winning 3-2. During the game, the "celestial ones" were leading 2-0, and all their goals were scored by the "blaugranas" after the 81st minute.

Matches on Celta's field are a difficult test for Barcelona, as they have won only one match out of their last five, losing twice.

Celta vs Barcelona Prediction

The "celestial ones" do not appear to be a team capable of defeating Barcelona even on their home turf at the moment. Let us speculate that the Catalans will secure a minimal victory.Our bet is "Barcelona to win" with odds of 1.89.