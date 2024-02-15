RU RU NG NG
Atlético vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas prediction
The Saturday game day of the Spanish La Liga will kick off with a match in Madrid, where Atlético will face Las Palmas. What can we expect from this encounter? Here's the match prediction from Dailysports experts.

Atlético Madrid

Under Diego Simeone's guidance, Atlético is fighting for a place in the Champions League, but nothing more. The talk of a championship is certainly out of the question, as they currently lag behind Real Madrid by 13 points. In the last La Liga match, the "mattress makers" suffered a 0-1 defeat away to Sevilla, and prior to that, they drew 1-1 with the "creamy ones" in the Madrid derby. Ahead of Atlético lies matches against Inter Milan in the Champions League playoffs, but before the trip to Milan, they must face Las Palmas. It's worth noting that Atlético performs exceptionally well at home and leads La Liga in points accumulated on their home turf. In 12 games, Atlético has secured 11 victories and one draw.

Las Palmas

Few believed that Las Palmas would perform so admirably in the current season. The club only recently returned to the top division and was expected to battle for survival once again. However, under Javier Pimienta's leadership, the team currently sits comfortably in eighth place and is simply seeing out the season, having resolved all its issues. Las Palmas sits comfortably 15 points clear of the relegation zone. Moreover, Las Palmas continues to collect points steadily. For instance, in the last round, Las Palmas defeated Valencia 2-0 at home. This victory marked their third win in the last five La Liga matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Las Palmas defeated Atlético Madrid 2-1 in the first round, although Atlético emerged victorious in three previous encounters.
  • In five matches at Atlético's home ground, Las Palmas has won only once, suffering four defeats.

Atlético vs Las Palmas Prediction

In recent head-to-head clashes between these teams, the bet on "Total over 2.5" has consistently paid off. However, we believe this time the match will not be as goal-rich.We suggest taking "Total under 3.0" here with odds of 1.66.

