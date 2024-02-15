RU RU NG NG
Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

David Flower
Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction
Manchester City Manchester City
Premier League England 17 feb 2024, 12:30 Manchester City - Chelsea
-
- : -
England, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Chelsea Chelsea
Prediction on game W1(-1,0)
Odds: 1.6

The central fixture of the 25th round of the English Premier League will take place on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City will host London's Chelsea. What can we expect from this encounter? Here's the match prediction from Dailysports experts.

Manchester City

Under Pep Guardiola's leadership, Manchester City had an outstanding previous season, clinching the Champions League title for the first time. Naturally, the hunger for success persists, and the Citizens aspire to replicate last year's triumph by not only winning the Premier League, which many have grown accustomed to, but also securing the ultimate European trophy. Midweek saw City commence their Champions League knockout journey with a solid 3-1 victory away against the resilient Danish side, Copenhagen.

Prior to that, in the league, Pep Guardiola's side defeated Everton 2-0 at home. Currently, City occupies the second position in the Premier League table, trailing Liverpool by two points. However, City has a game in hand, so in terms of lost points, Manchester City leads the championship.

Chelsea

The London club endured a disappointing season last year and has struggled to reclaim its former glory. Despite investing hundreds of millions in strengthening the squad, the Blues have little to boast about apart from reaching the League Cup final and Aston Villa's progress in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, in the league, Chelsea sits in the tenth position with 34 points accumulated.

The club prefers not to discuss European competitions, as it is evident that bridging the 12-point gap to the fifth position is unrealistic. Despite this, Chelsea continues to drop points unexpectedly in matches, such as the 2-4 defeat at home against Wolverhampton. Interestingly, Chelsea secured victory with goals scored in stoppage time.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Chelsea last defeated Manchester City in the Champions League final in 2021.
  • Since then, Manchester City has been victorious in six encounters, with Chelsea only managing to halt this winning streak with a 4-4 draw in the first round of the current championship.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction

I don't believe Manchester City will encounter difficulties at home in this match. Our bet here is "Manchester City to win with a handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.60.

