Tottenham vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Tottenham vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Tottenham vs Wolverhampton prediction
Tottenham Tottenham
Premier League England 17 feb 2024, 10:00 Tottenham - Wolverhampton
-
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+1,5)
Odds: 1.63

On Saturday evening in London, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the local Spurs will face Wolverhampton. Can Tottenham secure maximum points with the support of their home fans? Here's the match prediction from Dailysports experts.

Tottenham

Under Ange Postecoglou's guidance, Tottenham experienced a rough patch in late autumn, losing four consecutive matches in the English championship, which significantly jeopardized their Champions League qualification prospects. However, the Spurs quickly returned to winning ways and currently occupy the fourth position, leading Aston Villa by a single point. In the previous round, Tottenham hosted Brighton at home and clinched a 2-1 victory. Although the visitors opened the scoring in the 17th minute, the Spurs managed to turn the tide after the break, securing the win in the 90+6th minute. Tottenham is now unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches.

Wolverhampton

The Wolves, despite facing significant challenges, managed to maintain their position in the top-flight division last season. However, the departure of key players followed by the exit of the head coach provided plenty of fodder for discussions regarding the difficulties they might face in the upcoming season. Credit is due to Gary O'Neil, who took over from Lopetegui at the helm, as the Wolves currently sit in 11th place after 24 rounds. Last weekend, Wolverhampton hosted Brentford at home and suffered a 0-2 defeat. This loss marked the second consecutive defeat for the Wolves in the last three Premier League rounds.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Wolverhampton defeated Tottenham 2-1 in the first encounter.
  • This victory was the Wolves' third over Tottenham in the last five meetings.
  • Only in one of the last seven Premier League matches involving these teams did the bet on "Total over 2.5" succeed.

Tottenham vs Wolverhampton Prediction

Bookmakers heavily favor Tottenham for victory, offering odds around 1.60. However, Wolverhampton has traditionally proven to be a formidable opponent for the Londoners. Therefore, the bet "Wolverhampton to win with a handicap (+1.5)" at odds of 1.63 appears quite promising.

Prediction on game W2(+1,5)
Odds: 1.63

