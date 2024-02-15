RU RU NG NG
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Premier League England 17 feb 2024, 10:00 Nottingham Forest - West Ham
England, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
West Ham West Ham
On the upcoming Saturday, within the framework of the 25th round of the English Premier League, Nottingham Forest, with the support of their home fans at the City Ground, will face West Ham. Dailysports experts have prepared a prediction for this match.

Nottingham Forest

Under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest is engaged in a desperate battle to maintain their status in the elite division. With only 21 points accumulated from 24 matches, the Forest side finds themselves just two points above the relegation zone. Nottingham Forest's noteworthy performances lie mainly in the FA Cup, where they recently advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating Bristol City in a penalty shootout. However, positive results in the league have become increasingly scarce. In the previous round, Forest hosted Newcastle at home and suffered a 2-3 defeat, extending their winless streak to four matches.

West Ham

While relegation from the English football elite is not a concern for the Hammers, they are also out of contention for European qualification. With a 10-point gap behind fifth-placed Aston Villa, David Moyes' team is currently amidst a deep crisis. Previously, they could at least secure draws to cling onto points, but in the last two rounds, the Hammers suffered heavy defeats. First, at Old Trafford, West Ham lost 0-3 to Manchester United, and last weekend, they were demolished 0-6 by Arsenal in the London derby. Consequently, Moyes' side has been unable to secure a victory in their last five Premier League matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first encounter, West Ham defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2 at their home ground.
  • This victory marked the second consecutive win for West Ham, despite Nottingham Forest being the stronger side twice before.
  • In four out of the last five encounters between these teams, the bet on "Total over 2.5" was successful.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham Prediction

Considering the recent performances, we anticipate another high-scoring match. Recent defensive frailties exhibited by both teams suggest that our bet on "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.91 is well-founded.

