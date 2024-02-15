Burnley vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 25th round of the English Premier League will be played on Saturday at the Turf Moor arena, where the local Burnley will host London's Arsenal. Will the Gunners manage to secure another victory? Here's the match prediction from Dailysports experts.

Burnley

Vincent Kompany's team struggles to earn points in the current season and risks relegation to the Championship. At present, the Clarets occupy the second-to-last position in the league table, having garnered only 13 points in 24 matches. This is seven points fewer than Luton, who are currently in the safety zone.

Last weekend, Vincent Kompany's charges faced a tough away match against the Premier League leaders Liverpool, where they succumbed with a 1-3 scoreline. In the first half, the Clarets managed to equalize on the 45th minute after conceding a goal, but two precise strikes from Dias and Nunes secured victory for the Reds. This defeat extends Burnley's winless streak in the league to six matches.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's team approaches the match against Burnley in excellent spirits, as they are currently on a four-match winning streak in the English championship. In the penultimate round, the Gunners defeated Liverpool 3-1 in London, and last weekend, Arsenal dominated West Ham in the derby.

Arteta's proteges found the net six times against the Hammers, while keeping their own goal unscathed. At present, the Gunners sit third in the Premier League table with 52 points. This is equal to Manchester City and two points behind Liverpool. It's worth noting that after a series of setbacks in away matches, the London team secured victories in two consecutive away games.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

In the first leg, Arsenal defeated the Clarets 3-1.

Only in one of the last ten encounters between these teams at Turf Moor did the bet on "Total over 2.5" succeed.

Burnley last defeated Arsenal at their home ground in 2008, losing five times in eight meetings since then.

Burnley vs Arsenal Prediction

As we can observe, both teams have rarely showcased vibrant football at Turf Moor. However, it seems unlikely that Burnley will be able to halt Arsenal's attack. Our bet is "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.65.