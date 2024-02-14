RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Lyon vs Nice prediction
Lyon Lyon
Ligue 1 France 16 feb 2024, 15:00 Lyon - Nice
-
- : -
France, Lyon, Groupama Stadium
Nice Nice
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.94

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The 22nd round of the French championship will kick off with a match at the "Parc Olympique Lyonnais", where the local Lyon will face Nice. Here is the match predictionfrom our website's experts.

Lyon

Pierre Seige's team is enduring a rather lackluster season and currently occupies a place in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table. However, in recent matches, the team's performances have noticeably improved. In the previous round, the "weavers" secured a 2-1 victory over Montpellier away, despite conceding first midway through the first half. This win marked their second consecutive victory in Ligue 1 and the third in the last five league matches. The nine points earned allowed them to pull away from the relegation zone by three points. Additionally, the "Olympians" progressed in the cup by defeating Lille. It's worth noting that Lyon has been unusually weak at home, garnering only 12 points from 11 matches.

Nice

The "Eaglets", on the other hand, have been battling against PSG for a considerable time, but it seems they have lost the championship race. Several unsuccessful matches, including one last weekend, have contributed to this. Francesco Farioli's team hosted Monaco and suffered a 2-3 defeat. In the previous round, they dropped points against Brest (0-0), and in mid-January, Nice lost to Rennes (0-2). Currently, the "gymnasts" still hold the second position, but they now trail PSG by 11 points, while Monaco leads them by just one point. Nice has also struggled in away games recently, failing to win in five consecutive matches in Ligue 1.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg, although prior to that, the "Both Teams to Score" bet prevailed in three out of five matches, with "Total Over 3.5" occurring twice.
  • Nice has proven to be a challenging opponent for Lyon in home matches, as they have won only two games out of their last five encounters, with an equal number of losses.

Lyon vs Nice Prediction

We anticipate a highly intriguing matchup, where it's difficult to give either team the advantage. Nice holds the second position, while Lyon is fighting for survival. However, Lyon currently boasts better statistics, so we suggest placing a bet on "Lyon to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.94.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.94

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.82 Golden State Warriors Recommended MelBet
Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.6 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Western United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 16 feb 2024, 03:45 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 3.04 Newcastle Jets Bet now MelBet
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.59 Magdeburg Recommended MelBet
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Greuther Fuerth Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024