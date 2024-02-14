Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.94 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The 22nd round of the French championship will kick off with a match at the "Parc Olympique Lyonnais", where the local Lyon will face Nice. Here is the match predictionfrom our website's experts.

Lyon

Pierre Seige's team is enduring a rather lackluster season and currently occupies a place in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table. However, in recent matches, the team's performances have noticeably improved. In the previous round, the "weavers" secured a 2-1 victory over Montpellier away, despite conceding first midway through the first half. This win marked their second consecutive victory in Ligue 1 and the third in the last five league matches. The nine points earned allowed them to pull away from the relegation zone by three points. Additionally, the "Olympians" progressed in the cup by defeating Lille. It's worth noting that Lyon has been unusually weak at home, garnering only 12 points from 11 matches.

Nice

The "Eaglets", on the other hand, have been battling against PSG for a considerable time, but it seems they have lost the championship race. Several unsuccessful matches, including one last weekend, have contributed to this. Francesco Farioli's team hosted Monaco and suffered a 2-3 defeat. In the previous round, they dropped points against Brest (0-0), and in mid-January, Nice lost to Rennes (0-2). Currently, the "gymnasts" still hold the second position, but they now trail PSG by 11 points, while Monaco leads them by just one point. Nice has also struggled in away games recently, failing to win in five consecutive matches in Ligue 1.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg, although prior to that, the "Both Teams to Score" bet prevailed in three out of five matches, with "Total Over 3.5" occurring twice.

Nice has proven to be a challenging opponent for Lyon in home matches, as they have won only two games out of their last five encounters, with an equal number of losses.

Lyon vs Nice Prediction

We anticipate a highly intriguing matchup, where it's difficult to give either team the advantage. Nice holds the second position, while Lyon is fighting for survival. However, Lyon currently boasts better statistics, so we suggest placing a bet on "Lyon to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.94.