Inter vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

On Friday, February 16, one of the matches of the 25th round of the Italian championship will take place in Milan, where Inter will host Salernitana at the "Giuseppe Meazza" stadium. Will the league leader face any challenges in this encounter? We present a match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Inter

The Milanese club will kick off the Champions League playoffs next week, facing Atletico Madrid. Credit must be given to Simone Inzaghi's team, which has focused extensively on Serie A during the European competition break, securing a significant advantage in the championship race. Currently, the "Nerazzurri" have accumulated 60 points, seven more than Turin's Juventus. Additionally, the Milanese side still has a game in hand. Last weekend, Inter secured a 4-2 victory over Roma away, marking their seventh consecutive win across all competitions. During this stretch, they also defeated Juventus (1-0), Fiorentina (1-0), Napoli (1-0), and Lazio (3-0). Victories over the latter two opponents allowed the "black and blue" to lift the Italian Super Cup.

Salernitana

The "Sea Horses" strengthened their squad with nine new players during the winter transfer window, yet Salernitana has yet to reap the benefits of this influx. Fabio Liverani's team remains the weakest in Serie A, rightfully occupying the bottom spot in the league table. In 24 matches, the "Grenades" have only managed to defeat Verona away and, somewhat miraculously, Lazio at home. In their previous match, Salernitana hosted Empoli and suffered a 1-3 defeat. This loss marked their fourth in the last five matches, widening the gap from the safety zone to seven points.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Salernitana lost the home match to Inter 0-4.

Inter has won four out of the last five encounters with Salernitana, scoring 16 goals without conceding any.

Inter vs Salernitana prediction:

We hope you have taken note of Inter's recent results, particularly the quality of defeated opponents. Against such top-tier rivals, Salernitana appears to be an easy stroll. If Inter approaches the match with full responsibility, Simone Inzaghi's team should face no problems. Our bet is on "Inter to win with a handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.55.