"A significant triumph". Arteta commented regarding Arsenal's success at Old Trafford

Football news Today, 15:58
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, commented on the Gunners' success at Old Trafford in the 37th round of the Premier League during an interview with Sky Sports. Arsenal defeated Manchester United (1:0) thanks to Leandro Trossard's goal.

"We know how tough it is, that's why we have only won twice in 21 matches here. We started the game really well, the goal affected us with the things we had to do on the ball.The attitude of the whole team, the way Kai was chasing people all the time, the discipline and creating habits that were super important were very good today. It's a collective thing.

We are really happy to win, especially what we did in the second half. That's another step the team has to make, to be even more dominant. You don't have margins for error, these are big teams that make things difficult against you and you have will to win, that's emotional.

Today we wanted to open the door, last day in front of our people, our families will be there, let's create the most beautiful day together.

Does he have Tottenham pyjamas? "We will certainly be watching the game. We watch all the games. We need the result. It's football, there are always possibilities." Arteta said.

The Gunners retained their top spot, surpassing Manchester City by 1 point. However, the citizens still have a game in hand. In the final round, Mikel Arteta's team will face Everton.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Manchester City will play against Tottenham in London, and the following Sunday, they will host West Ham at their home ground.

