Zverev defeated Darderi and advanced to the fourth round of the Masters in Rome

These days, Rome hosts the prestigious ATP Masters tournament on clay courts. Today in the Italian capital, matches of the third round in the men's draw were taking place. In one of the final matches of the day, German Alexander Zverev faced Italian tennis player Luciano Darderi on the court.

In the first set, there was an intense battle on the court, with neither player willing to concede their serve, and eventually Zverev managed to clinch the set victory only in the tiebreak. In the second set, there was no such struggle. The German made two breaks, which proved to be enough for the overall victory.

In the fourth round, Zverev will face Portuguese player Nuno Borges. It's worth noting that last year, the German was eliminated precisely in the round of 16, losing to Daniil Medvedev.

ATP Masters. Rome. Clay. Round of 16

Alexander Zverev (Germany, 5) - Luciano Darderi (Italy, 54) - 7:6 (7:3), 6:2.