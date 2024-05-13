Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Prediction on game Win Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.89 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

Naomi Osaka - Zheng Qinwen will meet in the fourth round of the tennis tournament in Rome. Prediction for the match of these tennis players prepared by Dailysports experts.

Naomi Osaka

It is nice to see Naomi Osaka regaining her former form, now she is only 173rd in the rankings, but she should quickly get at least to the top 20. Recall, the Japanese is a former world number one, who took a career break due to maternity leave. At this tournament, the athlete passed three opponents from the top-50, and did not give up a game.

In the first round she managed to beat Clara Burel - 7:6, 6:1, then suffered Marta Kostyuk - 6:3, 6:2, there were no problems with Kasatkina - 6:3, 6:3. Now it's time to fight with an opponent from the top-10, although Osaka is more famous and titled if compared to the Chinese woman.

Zheng Qinwen

Zheng's main success this season was the Australian Open final, where she lost to Sobolenko without much struggle. After such a significant success, there were no more strong tournaments. So far, the athlete goes on a high seventh line in the world ranking, but it is possible to lose positions so quickly.

In Rome, Zheng started with a resounding victory over Shelby Rogers - 6:2, 6:0, in the second round she managed to beat the strong Noskova - 3:6, 6:1, 6:2. The Chinese woman is a pleasure to watch, she is smart, technical and also psychologically stable. The athlete is 21 years old, so she is capable of accomplishing a lot.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Previously, the rivals crossed paths only once, it was two years ago at the tournament in San Jose, then Osaka won in three sets, 6:4, 3:6, 6:1.

The Japanese woman has won 12 meetings out of 20 this season.

Zheng managed to play 25 matches, in which she won 17 victories.

Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen Prediction

There is no favorite in this pairing, Osaka's status is higher, but she is still just gaining form, and Zheng is a top-10 player, she must always play to win. The Japanese is on a high, but the Chinese cannot find stability. In this Asian derby, let's bet on Osaka's success.