Atalanta, with a brace from De Ketelaere, defeated Roma in a crucial match for a spot in the UCL

Atalanta, with a double by De Ketelaere, defeated Roma in a crucial match for a spot in the Champions League. In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, Atalanta and Roma clashed in a face-to-face duel for qualification to the Champions League next season.

Roma couldn't afford to lose this game, as a defeat could dash their team's ambitions. However, the first half didn't bring anything positive for the "Wolves." Midway through the first period, Charles De Ketelaere scored a brace within two minutes, putting Roma in a very difficult position. Despite the efforts of De Rossi's charges, the game wasn't going their way at all, but after the break, they managed to turn the tide of the match and respond with a goal: Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a penalty. In the remaining time, Atalanta managed to withstand the attacking efforts of their opponents and secured a crucial victory.

After this match, Atalanta surpasses Roma in the league table by three points and has one game less played. Now it can be said with certainty that the fate of the fifth place is in Gasperini's team's hands.

Atalanta - Roma - 2:1

Goals: De Ketelaere 18, 20 - Pellegrini 66, penalty.