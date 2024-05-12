The Premier League is cracking down on illegal broadcasts and threatening hefty fines

Fans using illegal methods to watch Premier League matches may face hefty fines.

Over the past years, the cost of accessing football games, including the Premier League and the Champions League, has significantly increased. Various platforms like Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Amazon Prime, and DAZN are competing for the rights to broadcast major sporting events. As a result of this cost increase, fans are turning to illegal streams and devices like IPTV in hopes of saving money.

However, UK authorities, including the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), have started cracking down on illegal premium content broadcasts. Offenders may face substantial fines and even up to 10 years in prison.

Recent law enforcement actions have resulted in fines exceeding £50,000. Viewers accessing illegal streams may face fines in the thousands of pounds.

Experts warn that using illegal methods to watch football matches is a risky endeavor, with the threat of significant fines, criminal prosecution, and compromising personal data. With legitimate viewing options readily available, choosing official channels is a more sensible and secure choice.