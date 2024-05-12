It will all be decided in the final round. Highlights and key moments Man United vs Arsenal 0:1

Manchester United and Arsenal clashed in the central match of the 37th round of the English Premier League. Both teams needed a victory to achieve their objectives, but luck once again turned away from the Mancunians.

The fate of the game was decided by a solitary goal. In the middle of the first half, Kai Havertz set up Leandro Trossard, who only had to slot the ball into the unguarded net. It can be said that the outcome of the match looks quite logical, and Arsenal deservedly won, earning three points.

Arsenal maintains the lead, staying ahead of Manchester City by one point. However, City still has a game in hand. In the final round, Mikel Arteta's team will face Everton.

Manchester United occupies the eighth position. Under Erik ten Hag's guidance, they lag behind the sixth-place, which guarantees participation in European competitions, by three points. They have two more matches to play in the championship, in addition to the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Manchester United 0 - 1 Arsenal

Goal: Trossard (21)