Main News Football news Manchester United vs Arsenal Predicted line-ups and latest news

Manchester United vs Arsenal Predicted line-ups and latest news

Today, 04:40
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Manchester United vs Arsenal Predicted line-ups and latest news

One of the pivotal matches of the 37th round of the English Premier League will be the encounter between Manchester United and Arsenal.

Manchester United still harbors hopes of clinching a spot in next season's European competitions, although such aspirations seem increasingly remote. At present, they have amassed 54 points, and achieving their objective would necessitate Tottenham losing all their remaining matches, with Chelsea and Newcastle dropping at least one each. The Red Devils' prospects for European football next season remain purely theoretical.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continues its battle for the championship against Manchester City. With Liverpool officially out of contention for the main trophy in England, the Gunners' primary rival is Pep Guardiola's squad. Currently, the Citizens top the league table, holding a two-point lead. Every match holds immense significance for both Manchester City and the Gunners, as a single misstep could cost them the title.

Throughout the season, Manchester United has grappled with squad issues due to an overflowing injury list. As of now, at least seven players remain sidelined, with the condition of four others still uncertain. Arsenal, on the other hand, has only two players experiencing problems, but there is a high likelihood that Mikel Arteta will be able to field them.

Ahead of the match, Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, described the situation with the injured players.

"Some players are truly fighting to return to the team, and it's remarkable. They're all making an effort. They all desperately want to play. Yesterday, Licha [Lisandro Martinez] came to me and wanted to play on Sunday against Arsenal, but he's not yet ready. It takes a little more time to go through this process, but he's so eager. There's also Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, who have also suffered setbacks. There's hope that they will all recover in time for the final [of the FA Cup]."

In turn, Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, commented on the possibility of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Bukayo Saka taking to the field.

"We have some doubts that may be dispelled tomorrow because we have another training session, and we'll have to wait and see. There are doubts about the names you mentioned."

The Spaniard also addressed the recent contract extension of one of the leaders, namely Georginio.

"I think there are no questions about his contribution to the team, how he relates to his teammates, to the club, and how we play. He's the one who makes everyone better – that's his main quality. He's still hungry, he wants to win, he wants to win with us, he's happy here, and his family is happy here, so it was a really easy decision for us."

Each team will vie for the precious points and will undoubtedly deploy their strongest players according to their own judgment. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you with possible starting lineups of players, as per the editorial team's previous decisions.

Predicted Manchester United line-up

Onana - Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Casemiro, Dalot - Eriksen, Mainoo - Garnacho, Fernandes, Anthony - Højlund

Predicted Arsenal line-up

Raya - Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, White - Rice, Partey, Ødegaard - Trossard, Havertz, Saka

Manchester United vs Arsenal Predicted line-ups and latest news

A reminder that the match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester and will kick off at 17:30 Central European Time. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where you can watch this match in your country.

Manchester United Arsenal Premier League England
