RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Trossard kept the intrigue alive. Player ratings for the Manchester United - Arsenal match 0-1

Trossard kept the intrigue alive. Player ratings for the Manchester United - Arsenal match 0-1

Football news Today, 13:54
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
Trossard kept the intrigue alive. Player ratings for the Manchester United - Arsenal match 0-1 Photo: twitter.com/Arsenal

In the penultimate round of the English Premier League, a highly anticipated match took place, with Manchester United hosting Arsenal. The "Gunners" managed to take three points from Old Trafford, thanks to Leandro Trossard's sole goal.

The victory leaves Arteta's men with minimal chances for the title, but the fate of the championship still lies in Manchester City's hands. In any case, the intrigue remains until the final round, promising an exciting climax to the thrilling season.

After the match, various statistical portals rated the players, with Bukayo Saka being recognized as the best player of the match. Trossard, Havertz, and Saliba also received high ratings. Among the "Red Devils," goalkeeper Andre Onana was deemed the standout performer. According to analysts, the main disappointments of this encounter were Hojlund, Whitley, and Kivior's performances.

  • Players ratings provided by Whoscored
  • Players ratings provided by SofaScore
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 12:16 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:31 The title fate is once again in the hands of Man City. Schedule of final matches of two contenders Football news Today, 14:21 Manchester United repeated their club's anti-record after the defeat to Arsenal Hockey news Today, 14:09 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:04 "Arsenal growth fo the last 12 months". Experts' comments on the match at Old Trafford Football news Today, 13:54 Trossard kept the intrigue alive. Player ratings for the Manchester United - Arsenal match 0-1 Esports News Today, 13:47 MOUZ win ESL Pro League for the second time in a row Football news Today, 13:25 Arsenal secured a victory against Manchester United thanks to Trossard's goal and back to first spot Football news Today, 13:24 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round Football news Today, 13:23 Neuer played his 500th Bundesliga match Basketball news Today, 12:57 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket
Sport Predictions
Football Today Berkane vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Betis vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024