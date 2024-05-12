Trossard kept the intrigue alive. Player ratings for the Manchester United - Arsenal match 0-1

In the penultimate round of the English Premier League, a highly anticipated match took place, with Manchester United hosting Arsenal. The "Gunners" managed to take three points from Old Trafford, thanks to Leandro Trossard's sole goal.

The victory leaves Arteta's men with minimal chances for the title, but the fate of the championship still lies in Manchester City's hands. In any case, the intrigue remains until the final round, promising an exciting climax to the thrilling season.

After the match, various statistical portals rated the players, with Bukayo Saka being recognized as the best player of the match. Trossard, Havertz, and Saliba also received high ratings. Among the "Red Devils," goalkeeper Andre Onana was deemed the standout performer. According to analysts, the main disappointments of this encounter were Hojlund, Whitley, and Kivior's performances.

Players ratings provided by Whoscored