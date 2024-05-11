RU RU
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 by Jason Collins

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction Photo: https://stories.showmax.com/ Author unknown
Manchester United Manchester United
Premier League England 12 may 2024, 11:30 Manchester United - Arsenal
-
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Arsenal Arsenal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the central match of the 37th round of the APL between Manchester United and Arsenal will play. Exclusive prediction for the confrontation of legendary clubs compiled by Dailysports experts.

Manchester United

This season Manchester failed, although there is still a chance to smooth out the bad impression, the team will play in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. “Red Devils” never found an important stability, and gross errors have become the club's calling card. In the last round, MU humiliatingly lost away to Crystal Palace with a score of 0:4.

Failures of the team do not surprise anyone, so the team and occupies a modest eighth place in the APL, lagging behind the top-6 is two points. In the worst scenario, the club will remain without European cups next season, much depends on the end. MU is not in the best shape, only one victory in the last seven meetings of the APL.

Arsenal

“The Canaries” make another attempt to become champions, last season it did not work out, let's see how it will be this time. Arsenal is the leader of the championship, but not everything is in their hands, as Manchester City is a point behind with a game to spare. Arteta's wards will become champions if they win both meetings, and the competitor will allow at least one misfire.

In the last round Londoners confidently defeated on their field Bournemouth with a score of 3:0, this victory was the fourth consecutive victory for the team. Under Arteta, Arsenal became a club from the top-4, but the team needs trophies.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • The battle of the first round of these teams was exciting, Arsenal won at home 3:1, but scored two goals only in extra time.
  • MU plays at home with mixed success, 9 wins, 3 draws and five defeats.
  • Arsenal is one of the best away teams in APL, 12 wins, 3 defeats and as many draws.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction

The quotes look disrespectful to Manchester, which is quoted as a clear underdog. The realities are such that the “canoniers” are fighting for the championship, and the “red devils” can stay overboard in the European cups. We expect an interesting fight, so we will bet on an exchange of goals.

