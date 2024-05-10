Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game Arsenal Win & Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the most intriguing fixtures of the 37th round of the English Premier League will take place on Sunday at Old Trafford, where the local Manchester United will host Arsenal. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Manchester United

"The Red Devils" have displayed dismal performances throughout the season. This led to the team's ignominious exit from the Champions League, failing to advance from the group stage. The performance of Erik ten Hag's side in the English Premier League hasn't been any better, currently languishing in eighth place in the league table. They trail Newcastle, who are in a European qualification spot, by just two points. However, in comparison to their competitors, Manchester United's results appear bleak. It's evident that if anyone can surpass "The Spurs," it's the resurgent Chelsea, not the struggling Mancunians. In the previous round, Manchester United suffered a heavy 0:4 defeat against Crystal Palace away from home. Overall, in the last five matches, Manchester United has secured just one victory.

Arsenal

"The Gunners" are in contention for the gold medals and currently occupy the top spot in the league table. They lead their main rival, Manchester City, by just one point, although "The Citizens" have a game in hand. Essentially, it is City who holds the advantage, and if they gather maximum points in the remaining three matches, they will once again claim the title. Nonetheless, Arsenal refuses to relent and continues to fight until the last moment. In the last round, "The Gunners" comfortably dispatched Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium, netting three unanswered goals. This victory marked their fourth consecutive win under the guidance of Mikel Arteta. As for their away statistics, Arsenal has suffered defeat in only three out of 18 away matches, registering 12 victories.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3:1 at the Emirates Stadium.

In the last five official encounters in this fixture, the bet on "Both Teams to Score" has been successful.

Arsenal has won just one match out of the last five at Old Trafford, losing in the two most recent encounters.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction

Bookmakers unsurprisingly favor "The Gunners," predicting their victory with odds of 1.44. Arsenal is motivated and will aim for victory, so our bet is on "Arsenal to Win and Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.77.