Barcelona intends to sign the leader of Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona has already begun preliminary work ahead of the summer transfer window. The Catalans plan to acquire Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, as reported by Diario Sport.

However, due to financial constraints at the Catalan club, their priority will be to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer, followed by Williams, whose price tag is just over 50 million euros.

It is noted that Nico is happy at Athletic, but Barcelona believes that he will want to take the next step in his career. Williams has been part of Athletic since the summer of 2013, and his contract is valid until June 30, 2027.

In the current season, Nico has scored 7 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 matches for the club. Athletic still maintains theoretical chances of qualifying for the Champions League, but they are currently six points behind Atletico Madrid.