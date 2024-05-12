RU RU
Netflix wants to acquire the rights to broadcast two NFL Christmas matches

According to reports, the release of the NFL schedule is slightly delayed and expected next week. Initially planned for May 9, it will now happen on May 15, possibly due to the NFL being in negotiations with Netflix for the broadcast of Christmas matches this season.

Although the deal with Netflix has not been officially confirmed yet, the NFL seems to aim to finalize the broadcasting of these matches before announcing the schedule. The NFL's business is focused on maximizing the value of its product, and deals with YouTubeTV, Amazon Prime, and Peacock in recent years have paved the way for NFL games to be streamed on streaming services instead of cable television.

The NFL plans to hold Christmas games this year, despite Christmas falling on a Wednesday. This provides streaming services with a new opportunity to engage audiences with these significant games.

There are rumors that the NFL seeks to earn between 50 and 100 million dollars for each Christmas match, which would bring in substantial revenue for the league. By partnering with another streaming service like Netflix, the NFL may be able to command such sums because it would attract NFL fans to subscribe to their services to watch these games.

