The Arsenal have set a club record for the most wins in the Premier League in a single season

Arsenal visited Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the 37th round of the Premier League. The Gunners secured a narrow victory thanks to Leandro Trossard's goal.

This win marked Arsenal's 27th victory of the season in the Premier League, setting a new club record for the most wins in a single Premier League season.

The previous record was held by the "Invincibles" team of the 2003/2004 season, managed by Arsène Wenger, who last won the English championship.

Arsenal retained the top spot, edging past Manchester City by 1 point. However, City still has a game in hand. In the final round, Mikel Arteta's team will face Everton.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Manchester City will play against Tottenham in London, and the following Sunday, they will host West Ham at their own ground.