Raul may lead a La Liga club

The head coach of Real Madrid's second team, Raul Gonzalez, will leave the club in the coming weeks.

According to Marca, Getafe are interested in his services.

The coach of the last Jose Bordalas may leave the club in the coming days.

According to the source, Raul is seen as a potential replacement for the specialist if he leaves.

Last season, Real Madrid Castilla finished third in Group 1 of Spain's third league.