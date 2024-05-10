RU RU
Zverev effortlessly advanced to the next round of the Masters in Rome

Tennis news
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Alexander Zverev faced off against the Australian player Aleksandar Vukic in the first round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome.

The fifth-ranked player in the world encountered no difficulties against his opponent. He swiftly closed the first set in just 32 minutes, winning 6-0. Although Vukic put up more resistance in the second set, he couldn't seize it. Alexander triumphed once again, this time with a score of 6-4.

Zverev sailed through to the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome without any unnecessary hassle. The match lasted a mere one hour and 21 minutes. In the next round, he will play against the 54th ranked Italian Luciano Darderi.

WTA1000 tournament in Rome. Round of 32

Zverev - Vukic - 2:0 (6:0, 6:4)

