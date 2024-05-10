Zverev effortlessly advanced to the next round of the Masters in Rome
Tennis news Today, 10:39
Photo: https://twitter.com/ESPNtenis
Alexander Zverev faced off against the Australian player Aleksandar Vukic in the first round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome.
The fifth-ranked player in the world encountered no difficulties against his opponent. He swiftly closed the first set in just 32 minutes, winning 6-0. Although Vukic put up more resistance in the second set, he couldn't seize it. Alexander triumphed once again, this time with a score of 6-4.
Zverev sailed through to the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome without any unnecessary hassle. The match lasted a mere one hour and 21 minutes. In the next round, he will play against the 54th ranked Italian Luciano Darderi.
WTA1000 tournament in Rome. Round of 32
Zverev - Vukic - 2:0 (6:0, 6:4)
Popular news
Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
Football news Yesterday, 14:54 The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed
Football news Yesterday, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 11:04 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 10:49 Barcelona want to sign Pepe from Porto Tennis news Today, 10:39 Zverev effortlessly advanced to the next round of the Masters in Rome Football news Today, 10:14 Newcastle are ready to make their forward the highest paid player in the club's history Football news Today, 10:08 The Chelsea footballer has set a historic achievement for the club. What is it? Hockey news Today, 09:49 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Tennis news Today, 09:43 The ninth-ranked player in the world was eliminated at the start of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 09:25 A midfielder from Manchester United has sustained an injury and will miss the upcoming match Football news Today, 09:13 Ten Hag is appealing to Man United bosses for common sense in making a decision on his future Football news Today, 08:44 Lopetegui could bring two former charges with him to West Ham
Sport Predictions
Football Today Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Austria vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024