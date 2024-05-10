The ninth-ranked player in the world was eliminated at the start of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome

The ninth-ranked player in the world, Ons Jabeur, played her first match at the WTA1000 tournament in Rome. Her opponent was the American Sofia Kenin (world No. 58).

For the Tunisian tennis player, this match marked the end of her journey at the Rome Masters. She lost the first set 5-7 but bounced back strongly in the second set, defeating her opponent 6-2. It seemed like Jabeur would maintain her momentum, but Kenin rallied after a disappointing second set and claimed the third set 6-4.

Thus, in a surprising turn of events, the ninth-ranked player in the world, Ons Jabeur, exits in the first round of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome. Her opponent, Sofia Kenin, will face the winner of the match between Schmiedlova/Bolter.

2023: Sabalenka

2024: Jabeur@SofiaKenin scores another big upset in Rome by defeating the No. 8 seed 7-5, 2-6, 6-4!#IBI24 pic.twitter.com/8tSFcejuwl — wta (@WTA) May 10, 2024

WTA1000. Rome Tournament. 1/32 Finals

Jabeur - Kenin - 1:2 (5:7, 6:2, 4:6)