The Chelsea footballer has set a historic achievement for the club. What is it?
Football news Today, 10:08
Photo: https://www.beinsports.com/en-my
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has rewritten Chelsea's history with an intriguing achievement.
The Englishman became the first player in the club's history to win both the Best Player and Best Goal awards simultaneously. Prior to Palmer, no one at Chelsea had achieved this feat.
In the voting results, Palmer surpassed Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Joachim Guardiola (Manchester City).
His goal against Everton in the 33rd round of the Premier League was deemed the best in April.
By the way, today officially marked the end of the voting for the best player and coach in the English Premier League for the month of April.
