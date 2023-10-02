Raul has declined to take charge of Schalke

Schalke offered their former player and Real Madrid legend, Raul, the opportunity to take charge of the German team, as reported by Bild.

Schalke continues its search for a new coach following the resignation of Thomas Reis. They approached Raul, who is currently the coach of Real Madrid Castilla. However, Raul immediately declined the offer, explaining that it's not the right time. Additionally, Schalke's management does not want fans to blame Raul, as he has always expressed his love for the club and its supporters.

In August 2018, Raul returned to his alma mater, taking on the role of coach for Real Madrid's youth team. In less than a year, on June 20, 2019, he became the head coach of Real Madrid Castilla. In his first season, Raul led the team to victory in the UEFA Youth League, defeating Benfica 3-2 in the final.

As for Schalke, they are currently in 16th place in the second Bundesliga, with seven points after eight matches. They have secured two wins, drawn once, and suffered five defeats.