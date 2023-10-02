RU RU NG NG
Main News Raul has declined to take charge of Schalke

Raul has declined to take charge of Schalke

Football news Today, 11:45
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Raul has declined to take charge of Schalke Photo: https://www.instagram.com/raulgonzalez/?img_index=1

Schalke offered their former player and Real Madrid legend, Raul, the opportunity to take charge of the German team, as reported by Bild.

Schalke continues its search for a new coach following the resignation of Thomas Reis. They approached Raul, who is currently the coach of Real Madrid Castilla. However, Raul immediately declined the offer, explaining that it's not the right time. Additionally, Schalke's management does not want fans to blame Raul, as he has always expressed his love for the club and its supporters.

In August 2018, Raul returned to his alma mater, taking on the role of coach for Real Madrid's youth team. In less than a year, on June 20, 2019, he became the head coach of Real Madrid Castilla. In his first season, Raul led the team to victory in the UEFA Youth League, defeating Benfica 3-2 in the final.

As for Schalke, they are currently in 16th place in the second Bundesliga, with seven points after eight matches. They have secured two wins, drawn once, and suffered five defeats.

Related teams and leagues
Schalke 04 2. Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Yesterday, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:47 Thomas Müller is dissatisfied with his playing time at Bayern Munich Football news Today, 12:22 Varane elucidated why Manchester United may emerge triumphant in the Champions League Football news Today, 11:45 Raul has declined to take charge of Schalke Football news Today, 11:12 HMRC is demanding £125 million from English Premier League clubs Football news Today, 10:25 MacAllister could face potential disqualification for his criticism of the referees Football news Today, 10:10 Antony is eligible to participate in the Champions League match against Galatasaray Football news Today, 09:35 A young star has extended his contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:00 Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem Football news Today, 07:01 Xavi named the most difficult opponent for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:30 Rangers are left without a head coach
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Nassr vs Istiqlol Dushanbe prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023