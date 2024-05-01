Real Madrid's legendary midfielder breaks Puskás's record

Yesterday, Real Madrid played to a 2-2 draw in the away leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, and legendary midfielder Luka Modrić came on as a substitute for Jude Bellingham in the 75th minute.

This made the Croatian footballer the oldest player ever to play for Real Madrid in the Champions League at the age of 38 years and 234 days.

The previous record belonged to the legendary former forward Ferenc Puskás, who played for Real at the age of 38 years and 229 days in the European Cup.

Modric's current contract with Real Madrid expires in June of this year. The club and the player have not yet made a final decision regarding his future.

In the current season, Modric has played in 40 matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists.

The second leg between Bayern and Real will take place in Madrid next Wednesday, May 8th.