Extrasense? Former Liverpool striker surprised with accurate prediction for UCL semi-final

Yesterday, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, held in Munich. After the game, one of the most discussed figures online was former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge.

Exactly one minute before the match started, Sturridge tweeted an absolutely accurate prediction about which players would score for Bayern Munich. He even guessed that Kane would score from a penalty kick.

Sane will be a big problem tonight. Goal for him and a pen for Kane — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) April 30, 2024

The 34-year-old Sturridge officially retired in January of this year. His last club was Australian side Perth Glory. Apart from Liverpool, this striker played in the Premier League for Chelsea, Bolton, Manchester City, and West Bromwich. In the 2019/20 season, Sturridge played for Trabzonspor.

Sturridge also scored 8 goals in 26 matches for the England national team.

The second leg between Bayern and Real will take place in Madrid next Wednesday, May 8th.